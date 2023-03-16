San Luis Police demand pay increase

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The San Luis Police Department (SLPD) is seeking a pay raise, not only to be able to recruit and retain officers, but to increase the overall number of positions for officers.

Acting Police Chief, Miguel Alvarez is asking the city to add 10 additional positions for patrol officers to the department so it can meet the nationally recognized law enforcement standard.

According to the standard, SLPD should have 48 positions for patrol officers.

But it currently has 35, and seven of those are vacant.

Starting pay for a police officer at SLPD is $23.45, which the department says is $8 lower than other law enforcement in Yuma County.

The department is pushing the city to raise hourly pay to $26 or $27 dollars.