today at 3:57 PM
Tip-A-Cop fundraiser begins tomorrow at Special Olympics

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Help Yuma-area law enforcement raise funds tomorrow for the Special Olympics torch run.

It's a part of this year's tip-a-cop event.

The money raised helps athletes grow and continue to learn new skills.

Lori Franklin with the Yuma Police Department says other departments are also participating.

And 100% of the money you donate stays locally.

"We're going to help serve...it's going to a great cause, it takes care of our Olympians in Yuma county," said Sgt. Lori Franklin.

The Tip-A-Cop fundraiser is on Thursday, March 16 at Famous Dave's Restaurant in Yuma from 4-8 p.m.

Adam Klepp

