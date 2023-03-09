Overnight lane restrictions on US 95 near Yuma

Restrictions will be in place from March 9-10, 13-17

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - There will be overnight lane restrictions on US 95 between Rifle Range Road (milepost 35) and Wellton Mohawk Canal Bridge (milepost 39) beginning March 9.

Restrictions will happen on weeknights from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. from March 9-10 and will continue on March 13 and end on March 17.

Here are the restrictions from the Arizona Department of Transportation:

An 11-foot vehicle width restriction will be in place

Speed limit reduced to 35 MPH

Flaggers and police officers will direct motorists through the work zone

There will be scheduled contractors to restripe the road and install a temporary barrier as part of phase two of the US 95 project.

The Arizona Department of Transportation say to expect delays.