Busy Valentine’s Day for Yuma businesses

FOX 9's Adam Klepp checked out how florists and restaurants are preparing for their busiest day of the year

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - The National Retail Federation said Americans will spend nearly $26 billion this Valentine’s Day, and local businesses in Yuma appreciate the boost.

At RainForest Florist, they’re filling hundreds of orders, and have delivery drivers working all day to make sure they’re all delivered on time.

“It’s fun, this is probably the most flowers we get all year round, it’s fast-paced, a lot of fun, and super busy,” Mia Delgado said.

Over on 8th Place, Fortuna Floral is taking their business to the street.

Ready to sell flowers, teddy bears, and chocolates to anyone in need of a last-second gift.

"This and mothers day are our biggest days of the year," Juan Ortiz said. "It’s our time to shine.”

But often flowers are just the appetizer.

No Valentine's Day is complete without dinner.

Empty tables at River City Grill will be soon filled, and not just with local couples.

"It’s families and friends so it’s a nice little celebration,” Vivian Merrick said.

While it’s busy in the restaurant, it’s even busier in the kitchen.

Where cooks at River City are ready to make well over 300 dishes throughout the night.

“It’s pretty hectic. But my team is good, and we handle it,” Martin Duenas said.