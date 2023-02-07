Grijalva shares expectations for upcoming SOTU

Democrat from Arizona's 7th district expects several issues to take precedent

YUMA, Ariz (KYMA, KECY) - U.S. congressman Raul Grijalva from Arizona, who also represents parts of Yuma county, says he expects immigration and foreign policy to be two major talking points in today's address.

Grijalva believes house republicans have not been able to come together with democrats to offer comprehensive immigration reform, and that more work needs to be done.

The congressman also wants Biden to tackle fentanyl and opioid trafficking concerns at the southern border.

Grijalva is a strong advocate for Biden's foreign policy agenda and has been critical of the G-O-P's unwillingness to provide solutions to strengthen America diplomatically:

"It's an excuse. it's an excuse not to talk about some real things. an excuse not to talk about the fact that we need to continue to support in a military sense and humanitarian sense the people of Ukraine."

The State of The Union Address is scheduled for 7pm MT, 6pm PT.