D.C. lawmakers play border blame game

Hundreds of migrants continue to cross into Yuma nightly

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - Despite a migrant slowdown in January, migrant groups continue crossing into Yuma every day.

Yuma had about 10,000 apprehensions in January according to the acting Border Patrol Chief.

As Title 42 has been expanded this month to include Cubans and Nicaraguans.

But with the policy scheduled to end in May, the lower numbers are unlikely to stay for the whole year.

The House Judiciary Committee held its first border hearing in D.C. this week, with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle discussing issues at the border.

“The Biden Administration does not have operational control of the border. Month after month we have set records for migrants coming into the country and frankly, I think it’s intentional,” Republican Congressman Jim Jordan said.

Democrats said Biden inherited a broken system from President Trump, arguing Republicans are taking border rhetoric too far.

“This hearing, whose purpose is to amplify the anti-immigrant hysteria and right-wing conspiracy theories,” Democratic Congresswoman Cori Bush said.

While both sides go back and forth, there is no movement in D.C. to pass immigration reform.

Title 42 is scheduled to end on May 11.