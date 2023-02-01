Special birthday shoutout to Maribel Padilla

WASHINGTON D.C. (KYMA, KECY) - A special birthday shoutout to a local Imperial Valley woman.

Representative Raul Ruiz invited Maribel Padilla to his office in Washington D.C. this week.

Padilla is the co-founder of the Brown Bag Coalition which provides meals to the homeless in the Imperial Valley.

She was in D.C. when Ruiz heard it was her birthday and invited her over for the special moment with some cake and a birthday song.

Happy birthday from all of us at KYMA.