45th Annual Law Enforcement Memorial

News 11's reporter Melissa Zaremba tells why this day is so important

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - The 45th annual Peace Officer Memorial day service this weekend will help honor our local law enforcement professionals.

This annual event is a special time to honor and remember our dedicated law enforcement professionals for their sacrifices in making the Yuma area a safer place to live.

It’s no surprise our law enforcement officials do a lot when serving our community.

“It brings to the forefront that this job is dangerous. You know every call we go on could be the last call we go on,” Yuma Police Department Sergeant Lori Franklin.

That’s why it’s important to have a service like this dedicated to all past, present, and future law enforcement members.

“It is very special to see, it’s a very somber moment especially when they are paying tribute to each officer that we lost,” said Franklin.

The YPD Honor Guard will display the United States flag and conduct a 21-gun salute to remember those who have been killed or died in the line of duty.

“It’s a beautiful ceremony but it also helps support the officers who are present now to continue on to what they are doing to protect our community,” said Franklin.

The memorial will be this Sunday, May 15th at 7 p.m. at the Fallen Officer Monument located at the Pacific Avenue Athletic Complex.

The entire community is invited to help remember and honor the Law Enforcement Officers who gave their lives while serving the Yuma area communities.

The law enforcement memorial is an hour-long ceremony and is open to the public.