AWC Foundation granted $3k from local business owner for South Yuma County Math Project

AWC Foundation granted $3k for South Yuma County Math Project for middle school students

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) — Nieves Riedel, longtime local business owner donated $3,100 to the Arizona Western College (AWC) Foundation for middle school students who are interested in pursuing college-level math courses.

The donation will cover the tuition of 31 seventh- and eighth-graders who are a part of the South Yuma County Math Project, formerly the Gadsden Math Project.

This afterschool program will allow the students to enroll in college-level classes such as college algebra and pre-calculus taught by AWC professors.

Since 2007, nearly 1,500 middle school students enrolled in the program and has continued to grow through the years.

The South Yuma County Math Project has received national recognition for its innovation and student success.

"Ms. Nieves Riedel is a vital part of this community. Her generous contribution to the lives of our students will be evident for generations to come. We are grateful for her continued support,” said Susanna Zambrano, Associate Dean for South Yuma County Services.

Nieves discussed how giving back to the community is important for everyone's future.

“We are so blessed and honored to be in a position where we can help and give back to the community. I’m a true believer that you have to pay it forward. These students will be taking all of our places someday and we need to prepare them for their future,” said Riedel.

Those interested in donating to the South Yuma County Math Project can visit foundation.azwestern.edu/give-online or contact the AWC Foundation Office at foundation@azwestern.edu or (928) 344-1720. While any donations are appreciated, a gift of $250 will cover a student’s tuition and books for one semester.