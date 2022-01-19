Parks and Recreation will be presenting local skatepark design to the City Council

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) The city of Yuma is working to rebuild Kennedy skatepark and today the latest design will be unveiled to the city council.

The one and only skateboard park located in Yuma is due for a makeover.

“There’s really no flow to this park, it’s just bits and pieces thrown together and they said hey it’s a skate park,” said local skater Zachary Friend.

The city hopes to change that with an updated look.

“I was really excited because in my opinion that’s a sport, active user base that often times isn’t always represented so this park will be something not only we as a community could be proud of but to be honest be a regional draw for everyone near Yuma, it’s going to be that awesome of a facility,” said Director of Parks and Recreation Jason Nau.

Parks and Recreation has been working on the project since 2020 and teamed up with the American Ramp Company creating the latest design.

“The design looks amazing so far, better than we expected,” said Friend.

Lots of details went into this sketch hoping to give locals a great place to hit the concrete.

“For the conceptual design was to design a skatepark where someone can go from learning how to skate to developing really advanced skills, so this park really is going to be an amazing location for children, teenagers, and adults and on the entire spectrum all things wheelbase action sport,” said Nau.

Skateboarders think this will be a huge upgrade for the community.

“It’s just going to be really nice to just be like I’m from there and the design of the park just looks you know just so new,” said local skater Xzyler Benson.

There is no word when the reconstruction will take place but Parks and Recreation hopes it will be sometime next year.

The presentation starts at 5:30 p.m today at Yuma’s city all and anyone is welcome to attend in person or join on zoom.

To attend on Via Zoom go to cityofyuma.zoom.us. Click on "Calendar" then select the City's meeting and click "Join."