Hospital District Board One holds first meeting since YRMC, LifePoint Health merger fell through

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - Wednesday night's meeting was the first time the Hospital District Board One met since Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) announced it wasn’t going to continue discussions with LifePoint Health on a potential merger.

About two dozen locals attended the meeting, and there was a sense of overwhelming relief in the wake of the news that YRMC decided to exit the potential agreement.

Many said there is still work to be done.

Bob Cuckler is a local community member who attended. He said despite what the hospital’s operating board states, he thinks the community made a big difference in YRMC's decision to no longer partner with LifePoint Health.

“To hear that they were just not going to do it, was surprising, and good, in my opinion,” Cuckler said.

Frances Davison called the potential merger "a distraction," and says there are still problems that need to be addressed.

“I’m most concerned about getting our community hospital back under leadership that is focused on the community."

One member of the YRMC operating board, Louie Gradias, was also at the meeting.

He said despite the LifePoint merger falling through, affiliation is something that will eventually have to happen.

"There’s a reason the smaller hospitals are going away and the larger ones are taking over, and I think we have to start looking ahead. In the meantime, we are very strong,” Gradias said.

At the end of the meeting, Hospital District Board One member Dr. Connie Uribe gave an emotional thanks to the community for their support during ongoing talks of the merger.

"When I watched you folks speak out the way you did, it verified one of the reasons I live here. Thank you," Uribe said.

Despite the deal being nixed, issues still remain between the district board and YRMC.

That includes a lawsuit, which was on stay during the discussions between LifePoint Health and YRMC.

The attorney for the district board tells Fox 9 that both parties have notified the court that discussions between the hospital and LifePoint have ceased.

It’s anticipated the stay may be lifted.