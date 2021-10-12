Councilmember Karen Watts running for Mayor of Yuma

Returns to the ballot after winning councilmember position in 2017

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Karen Watts announces Tuesday the formation of the Elect Watts for Mayor of Yuma Candidate Committee.

Watts earned herself a seat on the city council in 2017; and now she's back, eager to lead Yuma with a new vision:

“I am ready to lead the city in a new chapter as a nonpartisan, consensus builder and chip away at the gender imbalance of Yuma mayors. As the campaign progresses, I will lay out my plans, vision, and policy proposals for what I envision I will bring to the city. Our water resources and natural environment are precious commodities. Being good stewards of our community means planning for a hotter drier climate that is expected for our area. Efficiency and resiliency are key to a successful future in our desert city. We need to take advantage of renewable energy sources such as solar, adding more native trees to combat the urban heat affect and providing shade to promote use of public transportation. Yuma can invest in new ways to conserve and reuse water and city staff will have a partner in making sure we implement the best technology. I will continue making retention of our first responders and city employees the top budget priority and I am so proud of the pay plans that passed during my push for urgency in doing what’s right for our officers and firefighters. I support our River front development and respect the work so many in our community have accomplished. Yuma Crossing National Heritage area is a perfect example of being good stewards of our River while promoting quality of life and economic development in our city. We can take advantage of grants and new federal revenues to reduce the burdens on our city taxpayers and still deliver on promises. My record shows my support for a balanced budget and the courage to never back down from a tough vote. Thank you Yuma, for providing the opportunity to serve and I hope to earn your support to be your next Mayor.” Karen Watts - October 12, 2021

For the past four years, Councilmember Watts has served Yuma, while also maintaining her status as a healthcare leader and small business owner.

As she runs for mayor, her team plans to keep the public up to date with the campaign by utilizing social media, publishing the campaign website and providing regular information to Yuma media and interested organizations.

Watts reveals her campaign will be a grassroots effort made up of police officers, firefighters, educators, families, nurses and anyone else willing to be a part of her mission.