‘Change of plea’ filed by City of Yuma administrator

New hearing scheduled for Phil Rodriguez surrounding June hit-and-run

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma City Administrator Phil Rodriguez is still in hot water following an alleged hit-and-run crash. And now, a change of plea is in the works.

KYMA has obtained never before seen images from the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) of both vehicles involved in the collision that occurred back in June of this year.

A report from DPS states that Rodriguez hit an RV while trying to pass it on Interstate 8 near mile-post 6, side-swiping the left front bumper of the RV after making aggressive hand gestures just moments before. There were no injuries reported.

Rodriguez is expected to be back in court in December for the official change of plea hearing.

The Yuma City Council has chosen to let him keep his job but said it will re-evaluate the situation once the court proceedings are over.

We will continue to bring you the latest on this case.