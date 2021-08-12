New Details: News 11 examines DPS report on crash involving Yuma City Administrator

Local News

DPS report accuses Philip Rodriguez of giving false information to law enforcement - News 11's Arlette Yousif continues her coverage

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - News 11 has obtained the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) report on a June hit and run crash involving Yuma City Administrator Philip Rodriguez.

In addition to facing charges for leaving the scene of a crash, Arlette Yousif has learned Rodriguez is also accused of giving law enforcement false information, and she's taking a closer look at the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The incident happened June 3 on Interstate 8. According to the DPS report, the reporting party claims he saw Rodriguez's Toyota Forerunner get on the highway and speed to catch up with his Winnebago. The RV driver claims the Toyota pulled up beside him, and he saw Rodriguez make what he described as aggressive hand gestures. He also notes the SUV was weaving in its lane.

The reporting party claims he slowed to allow the SUV to pass, but it matched his speed. He says eventually, the driver hit the gas and cut in front of him, side-swiping the left front bumper of the RV.

The report goes on to detail some harassing behavior from Rodriguez in the parking lot of the Days Inn on 16th Street, just a short distance from the I-8 off-ramp.

