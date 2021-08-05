IID breaks record for electricity usage, on 118-degree day

Local News

Keep energy conservation in mind, during these extra hot days.

(KYMA/KECY-TV) El Centro, Calif. - Imperial Irrigation District set a new record for peak electricity demand on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. The one-hour peak reached 1,133 megawatts between 4-5 p.m., eclipsing the previous record of 1,123 megawatts, which last occurred on August 14, 2020.

Customer demand associated with 118-degree temperatures contributed to the new peak.



“The system held well,” said Henry Martinez, IID General Manager, congratulating the work of IID’s Energy Department.

IID was able to meet yesterday’s energy demand despite the loss of one generating unit. Additionally, while new stand-by mobile generators were available, the district did not have to deploy them.



Due to the harsh weather conditions, the district issued a Conserve Alert on Tuesday, encouraging customers to voluntarily take action to conserve energy as conservation helps take stress off energy infrastructure, maintain reliable delivery, avert power outages and helps customers lower their monthly electric bill.

To conserve energy: