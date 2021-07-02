YRMC and hospital district that manages land to discuss hospital’s proposed new partnership

Local News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - This week Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) announced a new proposed venture with Lifepoint Health. Lifepoint is a nationwide healthcare company that operates facilities in 29 states including three in Arizona.

There are new details tonight regarding the Hospital District One of Yuma County, the board that manages the land that the hospital sits on.

Both parties, in addition to YRMC’s potential new partner Lifepoint Health, have agreed to determine the details of definitive agreements. It includes a new lease between the hospital district and Lifepoint. Their goal is to also resolve pending matters and a lawsuit between the hospital district and YRMC.

The hospital says this new partnership will help offer additional benefits to the community - from the property and sales taxes going back into the county.

According to a joint press release from the district and hospital, the proposed partnership with Lifepoint will ensure the continuation of local governance and various other resources.

“This proposed partnership is an exceptional opportunity to transform healthcare for our community for the better,” said Robert trenches, DO, President and CEO of YRMC. “bringing Lifepoint’s national experience and expertise into Yuma would enable YRMC to address some of the most critical issues facing us as a community – including things like mental health and the need for expanded access to services in Yuma. Our staff, our physicians, our patients, and our entire community would benefit from all that can be accomplished with Lifepoint by our side. Importantly, YRMC will continue to serve as a cornerstone of this community, with patients having continued access to the services and physicians they know today.”

As far as the Hospital District One of Yuma County, they are a public entity that has leased property and equipment to YRMC. The district is also in place to assure the public that the property is utilized for the community’s benefit.

“The district looks forward to jointly working with the YRMC and Lifepoint Health to learn more about how the proposed partnership may advance healthcare services in the Yuma community, resolve any pending matters between the district and the YRMC, and otherwise affect healthcare in the region,” said Jeffrey Polston, district board chairman.

As discussions continue and more information becomes available, the District shall inform the community of its ongoing position and seek public comment. The public is always invited to attend every District meeting, including its upcoming monthly Board Meeting on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. at the Yuma County Aldrich Hall located at 2351 West 26th Street, Yuma, AZ 85364.

They do have some time to negotiate. If the deal goes through it would not happen till the end of the year.