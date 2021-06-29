6 taken to hospital after car crash in Yuma

Local News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) says six people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Yuma on Monday night.

Deputies say the crash happened at the intersection of E. 40th Street and S. Chaparral Drive.

They say a white 1989 Chevrolet Silverado pickup was traveling westbound on 40th Street when for unknown reasons, the driver crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a white 2012 GMC truck.

Paramedics transported the driver of the Chevy to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. They also transported the GMC driver along with four passengers with serious injuries. One of the passengers was later flown to a Phoenix.

YCSO says alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash. Deputies continue to investigate the case.