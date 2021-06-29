Skip to Content
Local News
By
Published 12:59 PM

6 taken to hospital after car crash in Yuma

MGN

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) says six people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Yuma on Monday night.

Deputies say the crash happened at the intersection of E. 40th Street and S. Chaparral Drive.

They say a white 1989 Chevrolet Silverado pickup was traveling westbound on 40th Street when for unknown reasons, the driver crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a white 2012 GMC truck.

Paramedics transported the driver of the Chevy to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. They also transported the GMC driver along with four passengers with serious injuries. One of the passengers was later flown to a Phoenix.

YCSO says alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash. Deputies continue to investigate the case.

Yuma County
Author Profile Photo

Sumiko Keil

Sumiko Keil has served as the Digital Content Producer since March 2019.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content