Yuma’s state-run clinic begins giving second dose COVID-19 shots

Local News

Thousands of locals moving closer to complete vaccination - News 11's Crystal Jimenez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The state-run COVID-19 vaccination site at the Yuma Civic Center began administering second doses of the Pfizer shot Monday.

Three weeks ago, the Yuma Civic Center became the new home for locals to get the Pfizer vaccine. Now those who received the first dose, are lining back up for the second dose.

Health officials say it takes two weeks for the vaccine to become effective.

One of the people lined up bright and early on Monday was Robert Jones. News 11 spoke to Jones last month. He'd spent weeks trying to sight up for a shot. Dozens of other News 11 viewers reached out with similar complaints.

Related Article: Yuma locals still having trouble getting COVID vaccine

Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) says many patients who received their first shot of the Moderna vaccine, still need their second dose. It urges those patients to call 1-833-372-5640 or log onto your MyCare account to book an appointment.

Those still needing their first shot can do so on the ADHS vaccine portal. They can also call 1-844-542-8201 to schedule an appointment.

Monday's on the Early Edition, News 11's Crystal Jimenez catches up with Jones after he receives his second shot, and finds out if he feels safer.