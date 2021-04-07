Yuma Border Patrol reports larger groups arriving at border

Local News

Daily apprehensions approach 400 - News 11's Crystal Jimenez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents say they're encountering larger and larger groups of undocumented migrants along the U.S./Mexico border. In fact, they say they've seen groups as large as 95 in recent weeks.

Border Patrol tells us it's been making as many as 400 apprehensions a day for the last week. Many of the migrants are arriving in packs of at least 50.

Agents say they're seeing many Cuban and Brazilian nationals now trying to make the crossing. They also say the number of unaccompanied children and pregnant women continues to climb.

In fact, Yuma Sector says its agents have encountered some 1,700 unaccompanied children so far in the 2021 fiscal year. It began in October of 2020. Agents have made more than 19,000 apprehensions during the same period of time.

Border Patrol continues plans for soft-sided facilities to help house the asylum-seekers who continue to flow across the border. Agents have released few details on the encampment. It's still unclear when it will open, where it will be located, and how many migrants it will hold.

President Joe Biden continues to try to deter immigrants from making the long and dangerous trip from Central America to the U.S., and he's appealed to parents in particular, to refrain from sending their children alone. Yet, the influx continues.

Wednesday on News 11's Early Edition at 5 p.m., Crystal Jimenez talks to the Chairman of the Yuma Board of Supervisors, Tony Reyes, about the situation the county faces, and about the President's response.