YCSO searches for owner of missing steer

Local News

Animal found near roundabout along Araby Road

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) is searching for the owner of a lost steer.

Deputies say the animal was found around 4:30 Saturday afternoon in the roundabout at Araby Road and Interstate 8. YCSO believes it may have fallen out of a trailer.

The steer wasn't hurt in the fall. The Sheriff's Livestock Unit is currently caring for it. If no one claims the animal by April 13, 2021, YCSO will turn it over to the Arizona Department of Agriculture.

Deputies ask anyone with information on this steer to call Eric Driedger at 928-783-4427. You can also visit the YCSO website to submit an anonymous tip.