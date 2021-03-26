ASU seeks help with Yuma COVID-19 site, volunteers earn Pfizer vaccine

Local News

University collaborates with HandsOn Greater Phoenix

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona State University Research Enterprise (ASURE) is seeking non-clinical volunteers to fill over 900 openings in support with an upcoming Yuma COVID-19 Vaccination Site. ASURE is partnering with HandsOn Greater Phoenix to both register and schedule volunteers.

Volunteers are expected to aid with checking in patients, confirming data and offering logistical support. All tasks require standing/moving for the majority of the shift.

Mobile wheelchair users are also welcome to volunteer. Anyone volunteering is asked to limit personal items to what they can carry on themselves.

There is no on-site volunteer registration. All volunteers must register and receive confirmation beforehand.

Important Volunteer Information:

Minimum of 18 years old.

Volunteer parking & check-in (Parking & Check-In Map).

Volunteer Waiver (to be completed and emailed to vaccinevolunteers@yumaregional.org within 72 hours of your shift) (ASURE Volunteer Waiver).

Vaccine consent form to be printed, filled out, and brought with you to expedite the registration of your vaccine. Please make sure to fill out the Contact Information, Signature and First or Second Dose (Arizona Department of Health Services Vaccine Consent Form).

No weapons are allowed at the vaccination site.

Please bring a photo ID to confirm your identity when signing in.

A meal and drinks will be available for volunteers.

Volunteers are asked to arrive with their own face mask.

Access your unique QR code "Access Pass" on your smartphone for check-in. You should screen shot or bring a printed copy of your QR code in case internet access is limited when you're onsite (information below).

Accessing Your QR Code "Access Pass"

Login to your account at handsonphoenix.org.

After you login, your account page will load. If you're already logged in, find the "Volunteer" option on the website and select "My Account."

In the “Upcoming Opportunities” box, select “Access Pass” next to the appropriate opportunity.

Be prepared to present your QR code at check-in.

Registrations are to be completed through the HandsOn website on a first-come, first-served basis. While the team is happy to support any technical issues with the registration process, they ask the public to avoid calling or emailing to sign up once slots are full.