Border Patrol captures undocumented immigrant, discovers prior conviction

FY21 totals 13 detainees with related sexual offense charges

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The U.S. Border Patrol El Centro sector arrested a 28-year-old Mexican national with a prior conviction for a sexual offense on Thursday, March 18, at about 11 a.m.

Courtesy of U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Agents encountered the man who had illegally entered the U.S. 22 miles west of the Calexico Port of Entry. The squadron then arrested and transported him to the El Centro Sector Rally Point for further processing.

That is when record checks revealed the unauthorized entrant was previously convicted on May 29, 2012, for sex with a minor, out of Santa Maria, CA. He served one year in prison and five months probation for his pedophilic offense.

Border Patrol processed the criminal for violating 8 U.S.C. 1326, Reentry After Deportation, for which he will be held in federal custody pending his hearing.

Fiscal Year 2021 began on Oct. 1 2020. Since then, El Centro Sector Border Patrol has arrested and/or removed 13 individuals whom were either convicted or wanted on sexual offense charges.

