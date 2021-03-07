UPDATE: 3-year-old Westyn Tudor of Yuma: “I’m going home”

Local News

Burn victim discharged after accident four months ago

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Westyn Tudor has been officially discharged from the Valleywise Arizona Burn Center (VABC) after accidentally falling into a fire pit last November.

Westyn Tudor days after being hospitalized

Currently three years old, Westyn was only two at the time of the fall which caused one third of his body to receive third-degree burns.

"It's kind of emotional, ya know, 'cause we've been here for four months," says Westyn's mother Amy Green. "So, we've become family with all the staff."

Due to the severity of the burns, Westyn will have to return periodically for outpatient appointment and follow-ups on his burn sites.

Green recalls, "The first couple of months were very scary, especially the first twenty days where we almost lost him a couple of times."

Those tragic moments have slowly but surely transitioned into happy moments once again.

"As he progressed and got better... seeing him talk and walk and start being Westyn again. He's himself. He's not a different kid. He's still Westyn," expressed Green.