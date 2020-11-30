Community comes together to help burn victim

News

Local restaurants create coalition to help those in need

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Earlier this month, KYMA-TV reported on an accident involving 2-year old Westyn Tudor. The toddler was playing near an open fire pit, when he fell in.

Westyn is currently in a Phoenix burn unit and the financial strain on the family has caught the attention of a local businessowner. Chris Miller tells us that he was watching the news when he saw the story and decided to help.

Miller who currently is co-owner of both the Firehouse Subs and Buffalo Wild Wings in Yuma reached out to other eateries. Together they have formed the Yuma Charitable Restaurant Coalition.

The YCRC then reached out to Paul Evancho with the Yuma Child Burn Survivor Charity Fund and together created an event to help Westyn Tudor. According to Evancho Westyn was burned severely and will need medical and psychological care for the rest of his life.

"Well, when I saw the news and I knew that I couldn't raise enough money with just my businesses. So, I thought of my best friends in the restaurant industry and within 24-hours I had full commitment from all ten restaurants." said by Chris Miller local businessowner. "It's absolutely critical that we take care of this kid and all kids in this situation, the procedures themselves are financially draining." said by Paul Evancho with the Yuma Child Burn Survivor Charity Fund.

On Wednesday December 2, 2020, patrons are asked to visit a participating restaurant and at the end of the day 10% of the days sales will go to the Tudor family.