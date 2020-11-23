Accident sends Yuma toddler to intensive care

News

Toddler recovering after toppling into family's firepit - News 11's Crystal Jimenez talks to them about the near-tragedy

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - What started as an happy family cookout turned into one of a Yuma mother's saddest days. Her 2-year-old ended up in the hospital with severe burns.

Westyn Tudor was playing with his twin brother and older sister in their backyard on September 11. Tudor’s mother, Amy Green, said this was just like any other night where the family was grilling dinner on a fire pit outside.

Somehow Tudor fell backwards into the fire pit setting his body on fire. Green said she was able to immediately pull him out and tried to put the fire out with her own hands.

Green also sustained burns to her hands.

Tudor was taken to Valleywise Burn Center in Phoenix where so far he has undergone four surgeries. Green said doctors told her he could need as many as 50.

Tudor is still under critical condition fighting for his life. Green said his respiratory system has failed twice.



On top of that, while Tudor was initially taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center, Green said he tested positive for coronavirus.

Tudor was retested at Vallleywise Burn Center where he tested negative, but is still in the COVID Unit until he receives another negative test.

The Yuma Fire Department’s Child Burn Survivor Foundation has been working closely with the family to help with funds and resources.

Monday on the Early Edition, hear more from Westyn’s mother who tells us more about her little cowboy. News 11's Crystal Jimenez also speaks with the burn foundation on how it helps families this.