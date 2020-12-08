Tanner Gomes future remains bright

Local News

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - It's not a goodbye, it's a see you later for Yuma native Tanner Gomes.

The local country singer was eliminated from The Voice after last Tuesday evening's result show. However, the Cibola high school grad says he feels blessed for the opportunity, and is excited for the future.

"I learned so much about myself, how much work I need to put in do something like sing in front of a million people. I've taken so much away from this," explained Gomes.

Gomes elimination came after his performance singing Keith Anderson’s 2004 hit, “Pickin’ Wildflowers.” The country singer had hopes to make it to the Top 9 but ultimately was unable to secure the win and was sent home.

"I just kept thinking in my mind if I make it to the Top 12 I'll be happy, and I was able to do that," said Gomes.

Moving forward, Gomes plans to focus on his music. He wants to start releasing new songs to his fans at least once a month and stay active on social media.

The country star first made his debut on The Voice performing Dustin Lynch’s “Cowboys and Angels” during his blind audition. He then became apart of Team Kelly and went on to cover songs from Luke Combs and Tim MccGraw before his elimination.