Yuma native lands on Kelly Clarkson’s ‘Voice’ team

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It was an exciting night for a Yuma family who watched their loved one take the big screen on NBC's "The Voice" Tuesday night.

Cibola High School graduate and Yuma native Tanner Gomes took his country singing talents to Hollywood performing "Cowboys and Angels" by Dustin Lynch for his blind audition.

Gomes, 28, sparked attention, landing turned-chair approval from "Voice" coach Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Gwen Stefani.

"You have such a rich baritone, such great presence, and your hat is super cool," coach John Legend told Gomes.

On Tuesday night, Gomes's friends and family gathered around his parents' living room to watch the premiere and cheer Tanner on. His dad, Joey, said this was a surreal moment to watch his son pursue his dreams.

"I'm excited! I'm glad he picked Kelly. Tanner has worked hard at this, he deserves it all. From Yuma to California, he has fans everywhere," said the proud dad after his audition.

Gomes, who lives in Nashville, Tennessee, grew up in Arizona and has always loved country music. According to a press release, sadly, his mother battled with opioid addiction after sustaining injuries from a car accident when he was young.

His family began to struggle, and Tanner turned to music for comfort. He joined the choir and, after high school, moved to California, where he learned the guitar and started songwriting.

After winning several karaoke contests, including the 2012 Karaoke World Championship in Las Vegas, Nevada, Tanner felt validated to continue his musical journey.

He spent the next few years in Arizona, reconnected with his mom, and started touring with his band that quickly found local success. Tanner has spent the last year in Nashville playing gigs on Broadway.

Tune in to "The Voice" on Mondays and Tuesdays at 7 p.m. on News Channel 11.