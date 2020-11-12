City of San Luis Names Matias Rosales as New Vice-Mayor

Local News

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA/KECY) - The San Luis City Council has named Councilmember Matias Rosales as the new Vice-Mayor after serving in his current capacity for the past 8 years.

Rosales started his term earlier in the week, taking over for Former Vice-Mayor María C. Cruz who lost her re-election during this years primaries.

Meanwhile, the incoming second chair of the border town is eager to get to work and to continue building on on-going projects.

At the top of his to-do list: continue seeking funds to continue the growing expansion of the San Luis Port of Entry and efforts to open a second port. Another priority: the local economy.

"We need a flow of traffic," said Rosales. "In the sense of more businesses opening in our community so they can offer jobs to our residents."

The City of San Luis also congratulated Rosales via it's various social media platforms, while also making the change in command official to the community.