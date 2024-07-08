Highlighting local firefighters

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Aldo Millan, a paramedic and firefighter with the Yuma Fire Department (YFD), is one of the many local heroes in Yuma County.

He has been a firefighter for a total of 26 years, and 24 of those years have been with the City of Yuma Fire Department.

Millan is originally from California and says he loves to know what is going on in his community and being able to be involved.

"It kind of chose me. I didn't really know what I wanted to know, what I wanted to be, and in high school, I had someone come into the classroom and talk about it," Millan said.

He also added the toughest calls are the ones that involve children giving us an example of when a little girl drowned at the Colorado River by the Ocean to Ocean bridge.