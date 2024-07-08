Skip to Content
Yuma County

Highlighting local firefighters

KYMA
By
today at 12:11 PM
Published 11:59 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Aldo Millan, a paramedic and firefighter with the Yuma Fire Department (YFD), is one of the many local heroes in Yuma County.

He has been a firefighter for a total of 26 years, and 24 of those years have been with the City of Yuma Fire Department.

Millan is originally from California and says he loves to know what is going on in his community and being able to be involved.

"It kind of chose me. I didn't really know what I wanted to know, what I wanted to be, and in high school, I had someone come into the classroom and talk about it," Millan said.

He also added the toughest calls are the ones that involve children giving us an example of when a little girl drowned at the Colorado River by the Ocean to Ocean bridge.

Article Topic Follows: Yuma County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Valeria Rodriguez

Valeria Rodriguez joined the KYMA team as a multimedia journalist in June 2023.
If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at valeria.rodriguez@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content