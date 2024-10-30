Kofa High’s Savannah Molenar Joins Arizona’s Youth Arts Council, Advocates for Yuma’s Artistic Future

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Kofa High School senior and Student Body President Savannah Molenar is now representing Yuma County on the Arizona Commission on the Arts Youth Council. This state-appointed role empowers young artists to advocate for access to arts education and influence arts policy across Arizona, making Molenar the third Kofa student since 2022 to hold this prestigious position.

Reflecting on her appointment, Molenar expressed excitement about the unique opportunity: “Being able to receive that honor, it was just a very ecstatic time for me.”

Molenar’s enthusiasm for the arts began early and flourished after she joined Kofa’s Ceramics Society, discovering her talent and passion for creative expression. Her new role connects her with council members from across the state, an aspect she finds invaluable. “Networking in the council connects me with people across the state,” she explained. “I’m learning different things from different types of people who have had very different experiences than me… I’m very excited for that.”

Through the council, Molenar will serve as an advocate for youth in her community, working to ensure equal access to artistic resources for students throughout Arizona. “I think it is so exciting to represent Yuma and to share really how amazing Yuma is, because it is,” she shared.

Kofa High art teacher Amy Seeley praised Molenar’s dedication and initiative, noting her remarkable drive and potential. “She’s a high achiever, always thinking beyond the scope of the question even before it’s asked,” Seeley said. “I thought she is probably the best one for this role.”

As a member of the Youth Arts Council, Molenar will contribute to discussions shaping Arizona’s arts landscape and advocate for opportunities that help young people explore their creative potential.

The Youth Arts Council continues to be a platform where young leaders like Molenar can influence the future of arts education statewide. Her commitment to promoting Yuma’s artistic voice marks an exciting chapter for the community and for Arizona’s next generation of creative minds.