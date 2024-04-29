Freedom Library to host its 28th Annual Awards Forum

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Educating minds in Liberty.

The Freedom Library is hosting its 28th Annual Awards Forum.

The non-profit will award several students from its 12-week class on the United States Constitution with $1,000 scholarships.

They will also host guest speaker, John Washington, a journalist from Tucson, who will discuss his new book titled 'The Case for Open Borders.'

The book aims to deflate the mythologies of national security and counter conspiracies of immigration’s economic consequences.

"The importance of having these events, at least from the freedom library standpoint, is to share with the public a variety of ideas and let the public decide, whether they agree or disagree with the ideas, but the important thing is that we share the ideas," said Howard Blitz, Founder & Director of The Freedom Library in Yuma.

The event will be held on Tuesday, April 30, at 7:00 p.m. at The Freedom Library 2035 S Arizona Avenue in Yuma, and is free to attend.

The Freedom Library asks those in attendance to participate in donating to the Yuma Community Food Bank and Crossroads Mission by bringing non-perishable food items.