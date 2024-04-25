Plea deal may come for Somerton murder suspect

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A plea deal might be in play for one of the suspects in the murder of a Somerton barber back in May of 2022.

27-year-old Johnny Albert Valenzuela appeared in court today where his defense attorney requested additional time to hash out the plea deal details with the state.

Valenzuela is believed to be the get-a-way driver in the murder of 27-year-old Leo Melendez.

The decision to offer Valenzuela a plea deal comes off the heels of another suspect, 34-year-old Joshua Cota, having his plea deal rejected by two Yuma County judges.

Valenzuela will be back in court on June 13 to hear what his potential plea deal may be.

A third suspect in this case, Gregorio Cota, Joshua's brother, will be back in court in July.