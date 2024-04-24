Residents protest Prop 422 property tax

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Residents of San Luis, Arizona have gathered to protest a property tax that's being voted on in a special election happening next month.

Protestors gathered Wednesday morning to set up signs throughout the city, urging residents to vote against Proposition 422.

The city of San Luis currently doesn't have a property tax.

But if this prop is approved, homeowners could pay anywhere from $200 to more than $500 yearly based on the value of their home.

Some locals do not agree with how the city has marketed the tax.

“The people have not been thoroughly educated to a point where they can make an educated vote yes or no against it,” said James Allen Jr., a running candidate for San Luis council member.

Allen, along with other residents, will be voicing their opposition Wednesday evening at the city council meeting.

We'll have an update for you tonight at 10 p.m.