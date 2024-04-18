Yuma mayor delivers State of the City address

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls delivered his State of the City speech where he paid homage to the late city council member Gary Knight and gave an update on important Yuma projects.

The mayor spoke about the economic development Yuma has gone through over the past year which includes more grant money, jobs, and new homes.

“What it says about Yuma is that we are trying to take care of ourselves we’re not looking to other places to get solutions we do it here and we got a strong economy and we’re moving forward," said Mayor Nicholls.

According to the mayor, in 2023, the construction of homes, townhomes, and condos went up by over 20%.

The city also saw an increase of over 300 new apartment units.

The mayor also described how the city’s base industry added almost 400 new jobs.

“It’s really about our unique elements that we have here starting to resonate with the market and resonate with industries that are looking for the right spot to be,” said Mayor Nicholls.

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation also gave the city a $5,000,000 grant for the East Wetlands.