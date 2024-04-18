31-year-old suspect arrested for sexual exploitation of a minor

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A 31-year-old man was arrested in Glendale, Arizona after Yuma police received a report of blackmail text messages that involved threats, intimidation, and coercion of a minor.

The Yuma Police Department (YPD) said officers responded to the report in the area of James Drive and 25th Street on February 22.

According to YPD, the blackmail involved threats, intimidation, and coercion of a juvenile through a video call platform.

Yuma police said its detectives found a suspect in Glendale, Arizona.

They also worked with Phoenix Police detectives and served a search warrant at the residence where detectives found evidence.

The 31-year-old was taken into custody and booked into Maricopa County Jail.

If you or anyone else have information about this case, contact YPD at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.