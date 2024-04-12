Yuma house party shooting suspect expected to go to trial

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - One of the suspects involved in a house party shooting that killed two people back in May 2023 appeared back in court Friday and looks to be headed to trial.

19-year-old Jose Lopez is facing two counts of first-degree murder and five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He is accused of being involved in a house party shooting that resulted in the deaths of 19-year-old Danny Garcia and 20-year-old Ande Blackthunder back in May 2023.

Yuma County Deputy Attorney, Joshua Davis-Salsbury offered a plea deal to Lopez for two counts of second-degree murder, which would have carried a 40-year prison sentence.

Lopez rejected the plea deal back in february.

His trial is tentatively set for January 2025.