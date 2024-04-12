Skip to Content
Yuma County

Yuma house party shooting suspect expected to go to trial

YCSO
By
today at 1:39 PM
Published 1:47 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - One of the suspects involved in a house party shooting that killed two people back in May 2023 appeared back in court Friday and looks to be headed to trial.

19-year-old Jose Lopez is facing two counts of first-degree murder and five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He is accused of being involved in a house party shooting that resulted in the deaths of 19-year-old Danny Garcia and 20-year-old Ande Blackthunder back in May 2023.

Yuma County Deputy Attorney, Joshua Davis-Salsbury offered a plea deal to Lopez for two counts of second-degree murder, which would have carried a 40-year prison sentence.

Lopez rejected the plea deal back in february.

His trial is tentatively set for January 2025.

Article Topic Follows: Yuma County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jalen Fong

Jalen joined KYMA in 2022 and is a morning anchor/producer. Send your story ideas to him at: jalen.fong@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content