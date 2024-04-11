Cat crowding at the Humane Society of Yuma – how to help

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- The Humane Society of Yuma shelter has hit max capacity and is having a cat crowding crisis.

This month is kitten season- and they say they are receiving several baby kittens a day but no where to put them.

The Humane Society sees dozens of cats dropped off everyday and they’re asking locals for help.



“We get probably over 400 kittens during the months of April and May. In June and July, we start to slow down a little bit, but we still get lots and lots of kittens" said Annette Lagunas, Executive Director of the Humane Society of Yuma,\.

The Humane Society saw over 7,000 animals entering the shelter last year, nearly three thousand were cats.



"We take this time of year day by day because in an hour we could get another 20- another 40 coming in our door. We just never know" said Annette.

They’re asking locals to help by keeping them where they are with their mommas unless they are in dire need or terrible circumstances.



“Within 2 hours, this past Tuesday, we got over 20 within a 2-hour period," said Annette. "So what we’re asking the community to do is to please leave kittens where they’re at. Nobody knows how to take care of a kitten better than its own mama."

The shelter says families can also help by fostering kittens, volunteering at the shelter, and donating supplies to their baby kitten drive.

Right now, they say their biggest needs are KMR kitten milk replacer, canned "Fancy Feast" turkey kitten food, kitten bottles, and foster parents.

Families can adopt at the PetSmart adoption center and the main shelter. They can also drop off food at the shelter.