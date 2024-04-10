Yuma Center of Excellence for Desert Agriculture announces new Executive Director

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Tanya Hodges will be serving as the new Executive Director of the Yuma Center of Excellence for Desert Agriculture (YCEDA).

She has over three decades of experience in academia and the agricultural industry.

Hodges said she is looking forward to working with stakeholders to tackle challenges that involve the local environment and agriculture.

“Agriculture is near and dear to me, and Yuma County’s precision agriculture is right up front and center,” she explained. “I'm very excited and know there's so much to learn. I look forward to working with our industry partners who have been so supportive throughout this process."

Tanya is a Yuma native and her family roots in Yuma County extend six generations, said the press release.

She has developed a passion for the agricultural industry as she grew up in a family deeply connected to farming.

“I grew up in the eastern part of Yuma County north of Dateland. My dad was a farmer. I have family members still working in agriculture, and I met my husband when both of us went to the University of Arizona to study agriculture,” Hodges said. “I know the important role desert agriculture plays in feeding the United States.”

Tanya has 16 years of experience in the agricultural industry, and another 16 years of experience in agricultural academia.

Previously, she served as the Regional Academic Programs Manager and Director of Workforce Development and Grants for the University of Arizona Yuma Distance Campus.

Hodges and her team were awarded almost $4 million to provide support tools and resources for Yuma students, said the press release.

She has also helped create the Agriculture Systems Management degree, designed to meet the region's workforce demands, and worked to bridge a collaboration between the University of Arizona Distance Campus and the Yuma and Imperial Valley agricultural industries.

The press release mentioned that YCEDA is a public-private partnership that provides fast-track solutions to high-priority issues identified by the desert agricultural industry.

This includes increasing production efficiencies through disease and water management, maximizing crop yield and food safety, and developing new technology.

“I know Tanya is going to be very capable...Her background in the industry and her background with the University of Arizona are big pluses for her ability to lead this program as the Executive Director," stated Robby Barkley, Chairman of the YCEDA Advisory Council and President and CEO of Barkley Ag Enterprises.