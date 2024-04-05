Alternating lane restrictions on Interstate 8 in Yuma to begin on April 8

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Department of Transportation announced there will be alternating lane restrictions on Interstate 8 in Yuma from April 8 to 27.

Maintenance crews will be making pavement repairs during this period.

The restriction will happen on weekdays from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Monday, April 8, to Monday, April 27.

Here are the following lane restrictions:

East- and westbound I-8 will be reduced to one lane between Giss Parkway and milepost 13 (near Avenue 12E) Only one direction will be impacted at a time.

A 16-foot vehicle width restriction will be in place.

The speed limit will be reduced to 45 mph.

Please plan ahead and allow extra travel time as delays are likely.

Drive safely, obey posted signs, speed limits, and traffic control devices, and drive with caution around construction personnel.