West Main Canal to receive renovations

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Board of Supervisors approved the construction of a multi-use path along the south side of the west main canal between Avenue B and Avenue C.

The renovation will include new pavement for a ten-foot wide path, lights, and benches in an attempt to allow people to come here and be more active.

“It’s a continuation of the existing bike path and also to bring more amenities to this area this Avenue B C colonial area it provides opportunity," said Yuma County Engineer Frank Sanchez.

The project will cost almost $700,000 and the money is coming from the Carbon Reduction Program.

One local who lives near the canal shares why she's on board with the renovation.

“Walking along here it’s not safe because it’s uneven and it’s not lit people come along here on bicycles and I just worry about them all the time,” said Karla Diong, who lives close to the canal.

The county hopes people will use the renovated multipurpose area, and even give them another option of travel.

“That option to you don’t always have to try everywhere they have the ability to go out there walk even in the evening there will be lighted pathways and to get out and do some exercise use your bike,” said Sanchez.

The project is set to begin and end sometime next year.