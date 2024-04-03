Skip to Content
Yuma County

New traffic change on Avenue C and 12th Street

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A new traffic change is coming to one of the busiest intersections in Yuma.

Starting Monday, April 8, there will be a four-way stop on Avenue C and 12th Street.

The city made the decision to prevent accidents and to ease heavy traffic, especially during school hours.

"They are putting a four-way stop in there so everyone gets a turn on. Purely safety reasons but also traffic can move smoother so we want to get out there so people prepare for that," said Sgt. Lori Franklin, Yuma Police Department Public Information Officer.

There's also a plan to install a traffic signal at that intersection in the future.

