22 year-old charged after setting Yuma Freight Depot and second building on fire

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The man accused of setting fire to one of the most historic buildings in Yuma County was formally charged.

22 year-old Angel Isaiah Alvarado is accused of setting fire to both the historic Southern Pacific Freight Depot and a second building on Wednesday, March 27.

Alvarado made his second court appearance today and was read his formal charges. The charges include two felony counts of arson and burglary.

I went back to the Freight Depot and spoke with the Yuma County Wetlands & Facilities Operations Manager who said he watched the building go up in flames.

“It was heartbreaking just to see that process," said Operations Manager Jesús Meléndez. "This was a needless crime. There was no reason for this to happen. I wonder if this person knew what the depot meant to the Yuma community.”

Jesús said he is happy for justice, but there is still a long road to go.

“It feels good to know that our police department didn’t give up and they were able to find the perpetrator and bring him to justice…the sad part is … it’s going to be a challenge to find the funding cause we’re a nonprofit,” shared Meléndez.

But through it all, Jesús and his team still have hope for the future.

“Something will come out of this. A good plan will arise and we will put it to work and make something out of it. Like Phoenix, rise from the ashes, right,” said Meléndez.

Alvarado is being held on a $75,000 cash bond. He will be back in court next week.