City of Yuma to celebrate its 110th birthday on April 13

Yuma officially became a city on April 7, 1914

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Yuma announced it will celebrate and honor its 110 years as an official U.S. city.

The community is invited to the city's birthday celebration on Saturday, April 13 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. in Historic Downtown Yuma.

“As we celebrate the 110th anniversary of Yuma as a city and look to the future, it’s a great time to remember the legacies of leadership that came before us that laid the foundation for our amazing community,” said Mayor Douglas Nicholls.

The City of Yuma said local dance groups from various styles will perform, including belly dance, folkloric, salsa dancers, and more.

There will also be a kids' zone that will feature various play attractions and activities provided by the Yuma Police Department (YPD) and the Yuma Fire Department.

“This is a free event for the community to celebrate,” said Special Events Coordinator Brissa Garcia. “We will have food vendors, raffles, and music for all to enjoy.”

The city also said its staff will pass out birthday cake to attendees.

This event will include opening remarks from Mayor Nicholls, a presentation of colors by YPD, and the national anthem performed by Wendy Lobeck McKay.

The City of Yuma mentioned this is the first official city birthday party since the weeklong-plus centennial celebration in 2014.