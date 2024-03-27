Skip to Content
Yuma County

YCSO held its 37th annual awards ceremony

Yuma County Sheriff's Office
By
today at 3:42 PM
Published 3:47 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office held its 37th Annual Awards Presentation and Recognition Ceremony.

Kenneth Allmon was awarded Deputy of the Year for his professionalism, teamwork, and quality service.

Rookie of the Year was awarded to Daniel Dillinger for showing enthusiasm and attributes commonly associated with a veteran officer.

Detention Officer of the Year was awarded to Luiz Lozano for his distinguished service.

The Administration Bureau Employee of the Year was awarded to Claudia Macias.

Over 200 employees, volunteers, family, and friends attended the event.

"We do believe it's important to recognize our employees, even if it's only on an annual basis, but just to be able to recognize their hard work and dedication to the office," said Tania Pavlak, Public Affairs Specialist for Yuma County Sheriff's Office.

Congratulations to all of the award winners and nominees on your achievements.

For a full list of the award winners visit https://www.facebook.com/yumacountysheriff.az.

Article Topic Follows: Yuma County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Manoah Tuiasosopo

Manoah Tuiasosopo joined the KYMA team as a videographer in February 2024. If you have story ideas, you can send them to his email at manoah.tuiasosopo@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content