YCSO held its 37th annual awards ceremony

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office held its 37th Annual Awards Presentation and Recognition Ceremony.

Kenneth Allmon was awarded Deputy of the Year for his professionalism, teamwork, and quality service.

Rookie of the Year was awarded to Daniel Dillinger for showing enthusiasm and attributes commonly associated with a veteran officer.

Detention Officer of the Year was awarded to Luiz Lozano for his distinguished service.

The Administration Bureau Employee of the Year was awarded to Claudia Macias.

Over 200 employees, volunteers, family, and friends attended the event.

"We do believe it's important to recognize our employees, even if it's only on an annual basis, but just to be able to recognize their hard work and dedication to the office," said Tania Pavlak, Public Affairs Specialist for Yuma County Sheriff's Office.

Congratulations to all of the award winners and nominees on your achievements.

For a full list of the award winners visit https://www.facebook.com/yumacountysheriff.az.