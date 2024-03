YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Board of Supervisors approved the construction of a multi-use path along the south side of the west main canal between Avenue B and Avenue C.

The renovation will include new pavement for a ten-foot wide path, lights, and benches.

The project will cost almost $700,000 and the money is coming from the carbon reduction program.

The project is set to begin and end sometime next year.