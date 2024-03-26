Yuma Police Department hosts Civilian Academy

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The annual Civilians Police Academy graduation ceremony celebrates the end of 12 long weeks.

The program gives locals hands-on experience and a behind-the-scenes look at how the Yuma Police Department really works.

“If you want to know what your local police department’s all about these are the classes you need to take,” said Civilians Police Academy participant, Eusebia Fuentes Caín.

Those in the academy also participate in police ride-alongs, firearm training, and K-9 demonstrations.

“They get involved with everything as far as how our officers operate how our dispatch operates it’s every unit in the department to show that it’s just a bigger picture besides just seeing what the officers do out on the streets," said Officer Christina Fernandez.

One participant shared what he gained from the experience.

“The benefit is just the transparency that the Yuma Police Department with the city and all of its citizens we had lots of different individuals come in you know younger, older, in between with different perspectives,” said Guillermo Estrada.

If you'd like to be a part of the next academy, it's open to anyone over the age of 18, you can't have any felonies and you must complete a background check.