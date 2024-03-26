The Hunt for Eggs: Egg prices rise as we get closer to Easter

YUMA. Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Many people are EGG-cited for Easter egg hunts this weekend but not very excited for the rise in egg prices.

As local families get ready for Easter eggs hunts this weekend, they're going to see higher egg prices at the grocery store.

"Our grocery bill has gone up. I mean the last couple of years I’ve just sene it go up and up and up," said Walmart customer, Irene Garza.

Egg prices have nearly doubled since 2021 and many people are buying eggs now as we approach Easter.

I visited a local ranch to talk with rancher Bert Guy about why egg prices are so high.

"There were a bunch of the big egg producers with chicken farms. And a couple of them were burned down. And they lost hundreds of thousands of chickens,” explained Guy.

Guy mentioned several other many factors driving prices up including inflation, weather, high demand for Easter eggs, and fires that burned down farms.

Bert said the cost for ranchers has also risen as they have to pay more for chicken feed.

"I know for us the cost of food has gone almost double in the last 18 months. So we’re selling our eggs for a little bit more, but it’s still not breaking even. It’s a labor of love for us,” shared Guy.

The average egg price in Arizona is now $6.03 per dozen.

That's why some families are turning to plastic eggs this weekend to make their easter a little more affordable.

“We’re going to go the plastic route this year for sure. I mean I will probably buy a dozen to paint with. But for the Easter egg hunt it will be all plastic this year,” said Irene Garza