Armed robbery suspect returns to court

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - One of the suspects in an armed robbery at Lazy S Mobile Home Park was arrested last week and appeared in court Tuesday.

37-year-old Jared Scott Gracie is facing ten felonies including attempted armed robbery, aggravated assault, and theft.

The Yuma Police Department (YPD) said Gracie was arrested on Thursday, March 21.

When Gracie was arrested, YPD said he had a loaded firearm but there were no injuries reported.

He was booked into the Yuma County Detention Center.

Valeria Rodriguez will have more information.