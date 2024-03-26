Skip to Content
Yuma County

Armed robbery suspect returns to court

KYMA / YCSO
By
today at 9:09 AM
Published 10:21 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - One of the suspects in an armed robbery at Lazy S Mobile Home Park was arrested last week and appeared in court Tuesday.

37-year-old Jared Scott Gracie is facing ten felonies including attempted armed robbery, aggravated assault, and theft.

The Yuma Police Department (YPD) said Gracie was arrested on Thursday, March 21.

When Gracie was arrested, YPD said he had a loaded firearm but there were no injuries reported.

He was booked into the Yuma County Detention Center.

Valeria Rodriguez will have more information.

Article Topic Follows: Yuma County

Valeria Rodriguez

Valeria Rodriguez joined the KYMA team as a multimedia journalist in June 2023.
If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at valeria.rodriguez@kecytv.com.

