Bashas’ and FirstFruit donate 35K pounds of apples to Arizona food banks

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Bashas, Food City, and FirstFruit have teamed up to donate over 35,000 pounds of apples to four Feeding America food banks across Arizona, including one in Yuma.

The Yuma Community Food Bank received 480 bags of Opal apples that will be distributed to locals in our community starting Monday.

This donation comes as part of the Take a Bite Out of Hunger Campaign which was created to help feed people in need while bringing attention to the problem of food insecurity.

"You know we're all about nutrition here, families that are suffering from food insecurity. It's just really important that we're giving them good quality food and so to have something fresh like these apples that came right out of Washington state, that's amazing," said Michelle Merkley, Chief Operating Officer at the Yuma Community Food Bank.

The Yuma Community Food Bank has been serving the Yuma community for more than 40 years.

For more information or where to donate, visit https://www.yumafoodbank.org/.

Manoah Tuiasosopo

Manoah Tuiasosopo joined the KYMA team as a videographer in February 2024. If you have story ideas, you can send them to his email at manoah.tuiasosopo@kecytv.com.

