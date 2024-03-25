Arizona State Veteran Home celebrates WWII Veteran’s 103rd birthday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A big birthday celebration on Monday in Yuma for a local veteran.

World War II Veteran Clifford Updike turned 103 years old.

Updike's family members from his kids to great-grandkids, along with many residents at the Arizona State Veteran Home came to celebrate his big day.

"Anytime you get to be a 100 that’s pretty special, but if you make it to 103 that’s really special," said Updike's son, Jean Updike.

The home was filled with smiles and cake, and "Love on a Leash" surprised Updike with several furry friends, since he loves dogs.

“He did ask for some dogs to be here, and I said then we’ll bring them all," said Paula Benson, Chapter Leader of Yuma's Love on a Leash. "Cause you’re gonna ask one to come- then we’re bringing them all!

Many residents also felt honored to celebrate their friend.

KYMA wishes you a Happy Birthday Veteran Updike!

Thank you and to all the other veterans for your service. We appreciate your sacrifice.